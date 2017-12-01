China Mobile’s (CHL) Robust Quant Score Keep it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. CHL has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

CHL is classified as a component of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 65 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of CHL is $210.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for CHL by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

China Mobile has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CHL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CHL's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. China Mobile's fundamental scores give CHL a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CHL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of CHL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

