Cigna (CI) a Strong Buy on Exceptional Earnings Momentum

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a member of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CI is $51.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 82 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 15 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 98 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks CI as a Strong Buy. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Cigna has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

CI's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. CI's grade for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Cigna a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CI's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of CI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.