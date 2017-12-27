Citigroup (C) a Hold on Anemic Quant Score

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is one of the 761 companies in the GICS Financials sector, and a member of the 339 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of C is $199.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for C by Portfolio Grader places it 123 among the 339 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 327 among the 761 companies in the sector, and number 2,323 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

C has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. C has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Citigroup has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

C's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. C's metric for cash flow is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Citigroup a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view C's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of C's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.