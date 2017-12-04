Comcast (CMCSA) Quant Score Hamper Rating

With a $179.6 billion market value, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Media, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Discretionary, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the ranking for CMCSA by Portfolio Grader places it 31 among the 92 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 208 among the 567 companies in the sector, and number 1,959 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CMCSA has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CMCSA has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CMCSA has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. CMCSA's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Comcast places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CMCSA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CMCSA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CMCSA currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

