Consolidated Edison (ED) a Buy on High-Level Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) a Buy. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ED has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

With a $27.5 billion market value, ED ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Multi-Utilities, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Utilities, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ED puts it 7 among the 19 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 32 among the 113 companies in the sector of its Utilities sector, and number 536 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Consolidated Edison has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ED's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Consolidated Edison a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ED's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of ED's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

