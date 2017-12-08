3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

A strong 2017 for the broad markets is coming to a close. Major indices remain at or near all-time highs. Tax reform hopefully is on the way, which could give the market another boost heading into next year. Unemployment is low, the housing market is solid, and consumer confidence and spending are positive.

In that context, the last month of 2017 looks particularly critical as we head into 2018. Corporate earnings have been strong enough this year to keep the optimism going — and that needs to continue through an important holiday season for retailers, and key reports in other sectors.

Two of those retailers report this week, with Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) leading the charge. COST shares are at an all-time high, so it’s important to watch this name.

There’s also another retailer, and a report from a key supplier for hardware tech plays. These three reports should give an idea of how two key sectors look heading into next year.