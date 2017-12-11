Costco Wholesale (COST) a Buy on Strong Earnings Momentum

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Food & Staples Retailing, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Staples, with a market value of $82.2 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, COST is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 65 among the 174 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for COST puts it 7 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position and number 1,547 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks COST as a Buy. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food & Staples Retailing industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

COST has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. COST's metric for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Costco Wholesale a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge COST's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, COST currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.