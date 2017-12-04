Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Healthy Quant Score Keep it a Buy

As one of the 174 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is a constituent of the 25 company Food & Staples Retailing GICS industry group within this sector. COST has a market value of $80.9 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for COST puts it 6 among the 25 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 63 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 1,540 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

COST is rated as a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking COST has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food & Staples Retailing industry group is ranked 66 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

COST has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. COST's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Costco Wholesale a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge COST's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of COST's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.