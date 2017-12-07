Get Credit Toward Your Kohl’s Corporation Stock Purchase

Bricks and mortar may not be fully back in style, but it does appear consumers and investors are enjoying the shopping experience at Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ). But before trying on Kohl’s stock, this strategist suggests taking in some store credit with an out-of-the-money bull put spread. Let me explain.

Since staging a “drop-until-they-shop” buying spree in the immediate aftermath of a slightly-delayed, better-than-feared earnings reaction, KSS stock has gained more than 26% from its bargain-basement bottom price of $37.97.

Today’s heftier price tag of $48.14 and a share price which had retailed as much as $51.47 this past Monday, has enjoyed a few other supports as well. First, much ado has been made of Kohl’s stock being a logical target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Most deal talk is simply smoke and mirrors. Yet, given Kohl’s existing pilot partnership with Amazon, the tech giant’s recent acquisition of Whole Foods and “budding affinity for brick and mortar retailing,” as well as the company’s interest in growing its own clothing brand—hopeful buyers may have a bit more than usual to dream about.

Also helping, Kohl’s and other retailers have also enjoyed better-than-expected holiday sales beyond the last rites ceremony Wall Street was preparing for most everybody other than Amazon.

Lastly, there’s the highly anticipated gift of the tax reform package, which investors have been giddily pricing in for companies and of which KSS stock, in theory, would be a dual beneficiary at both the corporate and retail levels.

Kohl’s Stock Weekly Chart

As alluded to above, Kohl’s stock has enjoyed a nice relative and absolute strength performance over the past month or so since reporting its quarterly earnings. The net technical action has also resulted in shares establishing a third higher-high pattern out of a lengthy bottoming pattern.

That’s the good news.

Next Page