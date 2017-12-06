Crown Castle International (CCI) a Buy on Robust Quant Score

Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) is a member of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 221 company GICS Real Estate sector. CCI has a market value of $45.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 19 among the 180 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 27 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 516 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks CCI as a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CCI has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CCI's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CCI's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Crown Castle International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CCI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CCI currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.