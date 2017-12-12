Danaher Corporation (DHR) a Buy on Robust Earnings Momentum

With a $64.8 billion market value, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Health Care Equipment & Supplies, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DHR puts it 49 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 180 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 998 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks DHR as a Buy. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DHR has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DHR's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Danaher Corporation's fundamental scores give DHR a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge DHR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of DHR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.