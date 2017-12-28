Deleterious Sales Growth Drop Energous (WATT) to Sell

Currently, Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) has a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is one of the 556 companies in the GICS Industrials sector and is a member of the 51 company Electrical Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of WATT is $0.2 billion which falls in the bottom half of its industry group The ranking for WATT by Portfolio Grader places it 32 among the 51 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electrical Equipment industry group is ranked 60 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has achieved average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

WATT's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. WATT's scores for cash flow and return on equity are much worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Energous a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view WATT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, WATT currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.