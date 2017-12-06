Despite a High Valuation, Roku Inc Stock Will Keep Going Higher

Two of my esteemed colleagues at InvestorPlace have just issued warnings about Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU ). Both make valid points about ROKU stock you shouldn’t ignore.

First, Vince Martin suggested Dec. 4 that ROKU stock doesn’t have the growth potential it needs:

“The valuation here looks stretched, with ROKU stock much more expensive than even a nearly 9x EV/revenue multiple suggests…. Valuation matters, even for a growth stock like Roku that clearly is running on all cylinders. And I’d expect the market will remember that problem soon enough.”

A day later, Luce Emerson said ROKU stock doesn’t deserve to trade for over $40:

“With the stock currently trading in the forties, valuation for a company that has yet to turn a profit seems lofty — or at least not particularly cheap. Investors are paying up for the growth now and, from a value investing standpoint, that’s not what one wants to do.”

Hey, I get it.

Deserve’s Got Nothin’ to Do With It

But as Clint Eastwood’s character Will Munny said in Unforgiven, “Deserve’s got nothin’ to do with it.”

Of course, Munny was talking about killing Little Bill Daggett, played by Gene Hackman, and not a stock valuation, but sometimes a stock price doesn’t make sense, and that’s okay.

As a rule, I’m not a fan of investing in money-losing stocks, but at least Roku has all the makings of a profitable business five years from now.

Here’s Why

Right there on page six of Roku’s IPO prospectus are the company’s three main growth strategies.

Grow active accounts: By delivering greater depth and breadth of content and continuously improving the user experience, ROKU intends to attract more active accounts.

So, it had 15.1 million active accounts on Jun. 30, 2017, the quarter end before its Sep. 27 IPO. At the end of September, it had 16.7 million active accounts, a sequential increase of 10.6%.

That may not seem like a big deal until you bring its other two growth strategies into the discussion.

Growth hours streamed: Roku grew hours streamed by 8.7% in the third quarter to 3.8 billion. Two years earlier in Q3 2015, hours streamed were just 1.4 billion or less than half what they were at the end of September.

Roku’s seen the hours streamed rise in 10 consecutive quarters since Q1 2015. That says a lot about user engagement, which is essential because that increases gross profits.

