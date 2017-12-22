Detrimental Earnings Visibility Make Transocean (RIG) a Strong Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) a Strong Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods, this analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. RIG has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

As one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector the company is a component of the 73 company Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group within this sector. RIG's market value is $3.7 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 73 among the 73 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Transocean has earned below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. RIG's scores for return on equity and cash flow are decidedly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Transocean places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view RIG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, RIG currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

