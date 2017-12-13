Detrimental Industry Group Rank Make General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell

With a $153.6 billion market value, General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Industrial Conglomerates, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Industrials, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, GE is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 7 within the 7 companies in this industry group; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 535 among the 555 companies in the sector, and number 4,521 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GE has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

General Electric has received below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give General Electric a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of GE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

