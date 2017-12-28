Detrimental Quant Score Make Southwest Energy (SWN) a Strong Sell

Southwest Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) ranks in the top half of its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top half of its sector group, Energy, with a market value of $2.7 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, SWN is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 338 among the 362 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 273 among the 289 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average and number 4,471 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

SWN is rated as a Strong Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. SWN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Southwest Energy has attained below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SWN's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Southwest Energy a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SWN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SWN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SWN currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.