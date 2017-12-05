Here’s Why Walt Disney Co Stock Will Jump on a Deal with Fox

OK, maybe media and entertainment giant Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is interested in owning a piece of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA ) after all. Rumors of the deal first surfaced in early November, though by the middle of last month those talks had ended when owners of DIS stock learned other suitors were reportedly interested in securing certain Fox assets.

What changed? What brought the two companies back to the same table in a world that rarely recycles previously-dropped proposal? In simplest terms, both sides likely recognized the originally-suggested deal was and still is the smartest play, at least as it stands right now.

With that as the backdrop, what’s this deal really all about, and what do owners of DIS stock need to know before and after it might take shape?

A Deal Makes Good Sense

Actually, for the record, by the time investors learned early last month Disney and Fox had been talking, the talks appeared to be over. Now, it’s clear they weren’t over just yet.

The prospect of a Disney/Fox tie-up is a compelling one to be sure to owners of DIS stock and one that should worry rivals of all ilks including Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). It also should worry cable television middlemen like Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR ).

Disney of course is the name behind several incredible animated films ranging from the classic Cinderella to the more modern Frozen. It’s not just cartoons though. It also now owns the Star Wars Franchise, as well as Marvel’s Avengers characters.

Twenty-First Century Fox, meanwhile, controls the rights to Marvel’s X-Men movies, as well as Deadpool and Fantastic Four. Also under Fox’s movie umbrella are recent hits like Murder on the Orient Express and all the ‘”Alien” flicks.

On the television front, Walt Disney obviously owns The Disney Channel and its offshoot Disney XD, though it also owns an increasingly-beleaguered ESPN. Many consumers may not realize it, but Disney is also the parent of the ABC network.

Meanwhile, Fox is obviously the owner of Fox Broadcasting and Fox News, but also has a controlling interest in the UK’s Sky satellite TV service. A deal wouldn’t actually bring all of Fox’s assets under one roof. Regulations prevent overlapping ownership of comparable properties.

This means Fox’s sports programming and Fox News couldn’t become part of the Disney Family, as they could potentially conflict with ESPN and ABC. Everything else, however, is fair game.

Next Page