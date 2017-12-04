Disney Removing Hated ‘Frozen’ Short From Coco Screenings

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is cutting the Frozen short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure from Coco screenings.

Source: Shutterstock

The decision to cut the Frozen short from screenings of Coco comes after severe backlash over its inclusion. The short is actually 22 minutes in length and runs before Coco. On top the of various commercials in theaters, this means customers are having to wait an excessive amount of time to see the movie they actually came for.

Disney fans aren’t just unhappy about the length of the film, but also about the nature of its addition. It basically acts as a promotion for Frozen 2 and comes from Disney’s own studios. Pixar films typically have a short from their own animation studio ahead of them.

As a result of thee complaints, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will no longer run in front of Coco starting on Dec. 8. Disney is asking theaters to use the extra time from removing the short to air an additional screening of Coco each day, reports Mashable.

Disney is now trying to cover its tracks by saying that Olaf’s Frozen Adventure was only ever going to be a limited run in front of Coco. The short film was originally conceived as a special for ABC TV, but then it was added to Coco. This explains the longer length of the short film when compared to other short films that typically accompany Pixar movies.

“I’ve heard that that has taken people by surprise,” Coco director GameSpot while speaking about the length of the Frozen short. “We’ve always, even at the conception, liked this idea that these are two stories about family traditions, and understanding what your family traditions are.”