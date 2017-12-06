Dominion Energy’s (D) Strong Quant Score Make it a Buy

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Multi-Utilities, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Utilities, with a market value of $53.8 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, D is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 46 among the 113 companies in the sector; The current Portfolio Grader ranking for D puts it 11 among the 19 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position and number 905 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

D has a current recommendation of Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Dominion Energy has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

D's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. D's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Dominion Energy's fundamental scores give D a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view D's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of D's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.