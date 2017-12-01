Don’t Take a Chance on Buying Target Corporation Stock

Upscale discount retailer Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT ) is one player in the retail industry that investors are starting to reconsider. TGT stock has made its way 14% higher over the past six months and many are wondering if this could be the start of something larger.

Especially since it’s a cold hard world out there for retailers right now with the majority of the industry’s biggest names facing declining store traffic, slowing sales and for some, the threat of bankruptcy.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as consumers loosen their purse strings and retailers focus on turn-around plans, even some of the industry’s biggest losers are starting to show signs of life.

The Bull Case for TGT Stock

There is definitely a case to be made for buying TGT stock. Unlike Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) or Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE: WMT ), Target’s turnaround is only in its early stages.

Target stock trades at just under 13 times its earnings- double Wal-Mart’s P/E of nearly 26. Investors haven’t quite accepted Target back into the fold and for that reason the firm’s share price is discounted.

A lot of investors are willing to take a chance on TGT stock because of the firm’s respectable 3.96% dividend yield. Not only is that a reasonably high dividend yield for the sector, but the payments are relatively safe, at least for now.

Target has a payout ratio of 51%, so investors can assume that the dividend payments aren’t going away in the near-term.

Like the rest of its peers in the retail industry, TGT is fending off advances from Amazon and working to cement its place in the sector. The firm has been working to improve its online offerings and improve in-store customer experiences with lower prices, new fashion lines and a revamped store format.

The changes appear to be paying off as well- the most recent TGT earnings report showed that customer traffic was up 0.9% so far this year and online sales have increased by 4.3%.

The Bear Case

Yes, the TGT stock dividend is enticing, but for me it ends there. The company’s long-term prospects look bleak and although I commend management’s efforts to turn things around, I’m not sure that Target is going to make it through the retail apocalypse unscathed.

The improved store traffic and ecommerce growth look great on paper, but combined with management’s lackluster guidance for a tepid holiday quarter, they don’t look so promising.

