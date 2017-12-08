Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is up 1,400% in five years. Needless to say, the online streaming service is a hit. It had a few flubs along the way, but the transition from CD deliveries by mail to online delivery was well received en mass. As a result, NFLX currently has a huge early entrant advantage.

Naturally, now that the streaming model is a proven success, potential competition is fierce. The list of new comers should terrify NFLX management, but they are hiding it well. This is a critical point and it think could come back to haunt them. The company will suffer at the hands of gorillas like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).

NFLX gained popularity in the U.S. very quickly. NFLX stock bulls extrapolate that the global market penetration has huge upside potential for the company. Consequently, Wall Street loves the stock so much so that it trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.

NFLX stock is not cheap.

How to Trade NFLX Stock

While I don’t doubt its popularity, I am still a skeptic with regards to the financial model for Netflix. I worry that it could be too costly to maintain its original content output and compete with lower-margin competitors. But for now and in spite of that, I am sharing a bullish set up because as much as I dislike the future valuation, I love the way the stock trades.

In the absence of tangible value, my bet is against proven short-term support. I will sell downside risk into 2018. If it holds, I would create income from nothing. It’s important to note that I don’t even need a rally to win.

But if one comes, then my profits would materialize faster.

