DowDuPont (DWDP) Industry Group Rank Hurt Rating

Currently, DowDuPont Inc (NULL:DWDP) has a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. DWDP has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

With a $166.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for DWDP by Portfolio Grader places it 40 among the 96 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 107 among the 267 companies in the sector of its Materials sector, and number 1,692 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system DowDuPont has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. DWDP's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. DowDuPont's fundamental scores give DWDP a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge DWDP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of DWDP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.