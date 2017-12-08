DowDuPont (DWDP) Sees Rating Decline….. Weak Quant Score

DowDuPont Inc (NULL:DWDP) is one of 96 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. DWDP's market value is $166.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DWDP puts it 43 among the 96 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 129 among the 266 companies in the sector, and number 2,140 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

DWDP is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DowDuPont has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

DWDP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. DWDP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, DowDuPont places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view DWDP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of DWDP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.