Drooping Analytics Downgrade Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) to Buy

Currently, Innovative Industrial Properties (NULL:IIPR) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. IIPR has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 221 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector the company is a component of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. IIPR's market value is $66.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for IIPR by Portfolio Grader places it 64 among the 180 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

IIPR has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

IIPR's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. IIPR's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Innovative Industrial Properties' fundamental scores give IIPR a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view IIPR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of IIPR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

