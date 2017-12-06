Duke Energy (DUK) a Buy on Solid Earnings Momentum

As one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is a component of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of DUK is $62.1 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for DUK by Portfolio Grader places it 15 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 33 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 537 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

DUK has a current recommendation of Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Duke Energy has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DUK's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DUK's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Duke Energy a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure DUK's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of DUK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.