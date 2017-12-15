Earnings Growth Hamper Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Rating

Currently, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) has a Hold using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

FOXA is one of the 567 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector and is a constituent of the 92 company Media GICS industry group within this sector. FOXA has a market value of $61.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FOXA puts it 32 among the 92 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

FOXA has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. FOXA's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Twenty-First Century Fox a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure FOXA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, FOXA currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.