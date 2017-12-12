Earnings Growth Keep Boston Scientific (BSX) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has been derived by using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BSX has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a member of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group within this sector. BSX's market value is $35.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BSX puts it 41 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BSX has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BSX's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Boston Scientific's fundamental scores give BSX a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BSX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BSX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

