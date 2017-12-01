Earnings Growth Keep LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) a Buy

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) is a constituent of the 96 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 267 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of LYB is $41.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LYB puts it 22 among the 96 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 59 among the 267 companies in the sector, and number 1,018 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

LYB is rated as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. LYB has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LYB has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. LYB's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, LyondellBasell Industries places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views LYB's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at LYB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of LYB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.