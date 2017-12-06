Earnings Growth Make Humana (HUM) a Buy

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is one of 82 companies within the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. HUM has a market value of $36.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for HUM puts it 21 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 182 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 1,004 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HUM has a current recommendation of Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. HUM has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Humana has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

HUM's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. HUM's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Humana's fundamental scores give HUM a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view HUM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, HUM currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.