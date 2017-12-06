Earnings Growth Penalize Public Storage (PSA) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PSA has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

PSA is one of the 221 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector and is a member of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. PSA's market value is $36.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for PSA by Portfolio Grader places it 76 among the 180 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Public Storage has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PSA's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PSA's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Public Storage's fundamental scores give PSA a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view PSA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of PSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.