Earnings Momentum Hamper Citigroup (C) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) a Hold. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking C has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $200.2 billion market value, C ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Banks, and in the top decile of sector group, Financials, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for C by Portfolio Grader places it 111 among the 341 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 278 among the 760 companies in the sector of its Financials sector, and number 1,849 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Financials sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 56 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Citigroup has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

C's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. C's metric for cash flow is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Citigroup a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view C's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, C currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.