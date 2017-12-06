Earnings Momentum Hurt HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. HCA has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

HCA is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a constituent of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of HCA is $30.0 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for HCA puts it 44 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HCA Healthcare has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

HCA's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. HCA's grades for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, HCA Healthcare places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view HCA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, HCA currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.