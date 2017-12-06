Earnings Momentum Keep 3M (MMM) a Buy

Currently, 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MMM has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is one of the 554 companies in the GICS Industrials sector and is a component of the 7 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. MMM has a market value of $143.6 billion which is in the top half of its industry group MMM is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 2 within the 7 companies in this industry group.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 23 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MMM has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. MMM's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give 3M a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MMM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of MMM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.