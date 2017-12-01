Earnings Momentum Keeps Statoil ASA (STO) Shares a Buy

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy, with a market value of $67.4 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, STO is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 25 among the 363 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 24 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile and number 755 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

STO has a current recommendation of Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

STO has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

STO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that is much better than the industry average but a score for earnings surprises that is much worse than average. STO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Statoil ASA a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view STO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, STO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.