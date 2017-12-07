Earnings Momentum Make PerkinElmer (PKI) a Buy

With a $8.1 billion market value, PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PKI puts it 14 among the 31 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 178 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 956 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PKI has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PKI has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PKI has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. PKI's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give PerkinElmer a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views PKI's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PKI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of PKI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.