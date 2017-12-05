Earnings Momentum Penalize Citigroup (C) Rating

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking C has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 340 company Banks GICS industry group, which is part of the 757 company GICS Financials sector. C's market value is $199.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for C by Portfolio Grader places it 110 among the 340 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Citigroup has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

C's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. C's score for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Citigroup places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures C's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at C's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, C currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

