Earnings Momentum Restrict AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Rating

AmerisourceBergen Inc (NYSE:ABC) is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a member of the 81 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group within this sector. ABC has a market value of $18,900.0 million which is in the top 25% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ABC puts it 43 among the 81 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 410 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 2,499 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ABC has a current recommendation of Hold using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ABC has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AmerisourceBergen has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

ABC's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. ABC's metric for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. AmerisourceBergen's fundamental scores give ABC a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ABC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of ABC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.