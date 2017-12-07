Earnings Visibility Hamper Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Rating

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Health Care Technology, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $2.6 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, MDRX is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 380 among the 782 companies in the sector; The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MDRX puts it 12 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position and number 2,243 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

MDRX has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. MDRX has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MDRX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDRX's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Allscripts Healthcare Solutions a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MDRX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of MDRX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.