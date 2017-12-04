Earnings Visibility Hamper Charter Communications (CHTR) Rating

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is one of 92 companies within the Media GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of CHTR is $83.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for CHTR by Portfolio Grader places it 24 among the 92 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 192 among the 567 companies in the sector, and number 1,827 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CHTR has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CHTR has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Charter Communications has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CHTR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. CHTR's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Charter Communications a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CHTR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CHTR currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.