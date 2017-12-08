Earnings Visibility Keep Rio Tinto (RIO) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) a Buy. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. RIO has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is one of 123 companies within the Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. RIO has a market value of $66.1 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for RIO by Portfolio Grader places it 39 among the 123 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Materials sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Rio Tinto has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RIO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Rio Tinto's fundamental scores give RIO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view RIO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RIO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.