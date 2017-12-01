Earnings Visibility Keep Rio Tinto (RIO) a Buy

Currently, Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. RIO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company is a $67.7 billion in market value component of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where the ranking for RIO by Portfolio Grader places it 46 among the 124 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. RIO is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 96 among the 267 companies in the sector of its Materials sector and 1,488 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Rio Tinto has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

RIO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RIO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Rio Tinto a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure RIO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RIO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.