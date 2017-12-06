Earnings Visibility Keeps Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares a Buy

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is a $89.9 billion in market value component of the Aerospace & Defense GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for LMT puts it 12 among the 54 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position. LMT is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 64 among the 554 companies in the sector and number 661 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks LMT as a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. LMT has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 29 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Lockheed Martin has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LMT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. LMT's scores for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Lockheed Martin a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views LMT's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at LMT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of LMT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.