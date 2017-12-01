Earnings Visibility Make Enbridge (ENB) a Sell

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is one of 290 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. ENB's market value is $61.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ENB puts it 237 among the 290 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 286 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 4,005 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ENB as a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ENB has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has earned average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. ENB's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Enbridge a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ENB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ENB currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.