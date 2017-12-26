Earnings Visibility Make Ignyta (RXDX) a Buy

With a $1.5 billion market value, Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the upper half of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for RXDX puts it 57 among the 351 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 139 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 800 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks RXDX as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking RXDX has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 52 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

RXDX has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

RXDX's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. RXDX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Ignyta's fundamental scores give RXDX a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure RXDX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of RXDX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.