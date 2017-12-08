Earnings Visibility Make NTT Docomo (DCM) a Buy

NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) is one of the 65 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector, and a member of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. DCM's market value is $95.0 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for DCM by Portfolio Grader places it 7 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 17 among the 65 companies in the sector, and number 800 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

DCM has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NTT Docomo has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. DCM's grades for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, NTT Docomo places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge DCM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, DCM currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.