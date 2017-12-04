Earnings Visibility Make PepsiCo (PEP) a Buy

PepsiCo Inc (NYSE:PEP) is ranked as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PEP has had from Portfolio Grader for 9 months.

PEP is a constituent of the 34 company Beverages GICS industry group, which is part of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. The market value of PEP is $166.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PEP puts it 11 among the 34 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PEP has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. PEP's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. PepsiCo's fundamental scores give PEP a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PEP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PEP currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.