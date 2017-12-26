Earnings Visibility Restrict Nike (NKE) Rating

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is a component of the 42 company Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. NKE's market value is $103.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for NKE by Portfolio Grader places it 26 among the 42 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 240 among the 568 companies in the sector, and number 2,096 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks NKE as a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. NKE has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Nike has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. NKE's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Nike's fundamental scores give NKE a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure NKE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NKE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.