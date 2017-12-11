Earnings Visibility Restrict Priceline Group (PCLN) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) has been derived by using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

With a $83.8 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Internet & Direct Marketing Retail, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Discretionary, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PCLN puts it 19 among the 32 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 344 among the 567 companies in the sector of its Consumer Discretionary sector, and number 3,004 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PCLN has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PCLN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. PCLN's grades for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Priceline Group a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PCLN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PCLN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.