Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Ranking Raised to Buy on Robust Earnings Growth

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is ranked as a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. EW has a market value of $25.0 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EW puts it 61 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Edwards Lifesciences has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EW's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Edwards Lifesciences a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views EW's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EW's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of EW's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

