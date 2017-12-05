Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Upgraded to Buy on Improving Sales Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. EW has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

EW is a $24.6 billion in market value member of the Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EW puts it 59 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. EW is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 268 among the 782 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 1,487 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Edwards Lifesciences has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EW's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Edwards Lifesciences places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view EW's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, EW currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.